Oscar Fredell To Assume As President And CEO Of Beijer Alma On November 3

(RTTNews) - Beijer Alma AB (6O4.F,BEIAb.ST), a Swedish component manufacturing and industrial trading company, on Friday announced that Oscar Fredell, the newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, will assume the positions on November 3.

The company in June appointed Fredell as its new President and CEO, with a start date expected by the fourth quarter of 2025.

As stated previously, until Oscar assumes office, Board member Johnny Alvarsson will remain as the acting President and CEO of Beijer Alma.

Johan Wall, Chairman of the Board of Beijer Alma, said, "Oscar Fredell's extensive industrial background, along with his experience in acquisitions and leadership from decentralized business groups, provides a solid base for achieving Beijer Alma's ambitions of improved margin development and an accelerated acquisition agenda."

In the Frankfurt market, the shares were trading 0.23% lower at 21.75 euros.

