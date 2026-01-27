Osborne Partners Buys Another $4 Million Worth of MercadoLibre Stock

Key Points

Osborne Partners increased MercadoLibre stake by 1,918 shares; estimated transaction value of $4.03 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose by $1.22 million, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.

The trade represents a 0.21% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 10,095 shares valued at $20.33 million.

MercadoLibre now accounts for 1.05% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Jan. 27, 2026, Osborne Partners Capital Management, LLC increased its MercadoLibre position by 1,918 shares over the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $4.03 million based on the quarter’s average unadjusted close. The fund’s MercadoLibre stake ended the period at 10,095 shares, with its position value rising by $1.22 million, a change reflecting both new purchases and stock price movement.

What else to know

Buy activity brought MercadoLibre to 1.05% of Osborne Partners’ $1.94 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF : $136.51 million (7.0% of AUM) Apple : $77.31 million (4.0% of AUM) Alphabet : $66.20 million (3.4% of AUM) Microsoft : $64.93 million (3.3% of AUM) Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock ETF : $63.83 million (3.3% of AUM)



As of Jan. 26, 2026, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $2,212.62, up 24.48% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 6 percentage points.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $26.19 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.08 billion Price (as of market close Jan. 26, 2026) $2,212.62 One-Year Price Change 24.48%

Company/ETF snapshot

MercadoLibre:

Offers an integrated suite of e-commerce, fintech, logistics, advertising, and classified listing services across Latin America, including the Mercado Libre Marketplace, Mercado Pago, Mercado Envios, Mercado Fondo, Mercado Credito, Mercado Libre Classifieds, Mercado Libre Ads, and Mercado Shops.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees on its marketplace and fintech platforms, payment processing, logistics services, advertising sales, and credit products for merchants and consumers.

Targets businesses, merchants, and individual consumers seeking online commerce, digital payments, and related financial solutions in Latin America.

MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, leveraging a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates marketplace, payments, credit, and logistics solutions. The company’s scale and technology-driven approach enable it to capture significant transaction volumes and expand its reach across diverse markets. MercadoLibre’s competitive advantage stems from its network effects, robust financial services infrastructure, and deep regional expertise.

What this transaction means for investors

Osborne Partners has held dozens of its positions for over 20 years, so I really like seeing them add to one of my favorite personal holdings, MercadoLibre. While the stock has only been a holding for the firm for five years, I’m optimistic it’ll reach the two-decade threshold with enough patience as the burgeoning e-commerce and fintech platform takes Latin America by storm.

Across Latin America, 1.8 million families say MercadoLibre is their main source of income, underscoring how deeply ingrained the company has become in the region’s economy. Powered by nearly 77 million active buyers and 72 million fintech users, MercadoLibre has become a powerhouse in Latin America, generating annualized total returns of 27% since its debut on the public markets in 2007.

Despite this incredible run, MercadoLibre’s best days may still lie ahead thanks to its outstanding growth optionality. Whether it’s expanding to new countries, growing its advertising unit, launching business-to-business sales, or building out its credit and fintech offerings, MercadoLibre’s growth story is far from over. Not only do I like to see a firm like Osborne Partners hold stocks for the long term, but I’m happy to see them adding to MercadoLibre.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Ftse All-World ex-US ETF, and Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

