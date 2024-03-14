OSB sees subdued 2024 on mortgage weakness and funding costs; shares dip

March 14 (Reuters) - OSB Group OSBO.L said on Thursday that its 2024 profit margins would be broadly flat year-on-year due to rising funding costs and a subdued mortgage market, sending the British lender's shares down more than 29% in early trade.

The bank's net interest margin forecast - a key measure of underlying profitability - is also below current market estimates, according to RBC and Peel Hunt analysts.

For 2023, the company reported NIM at a level of 251 basis points.

OSB's shares dropped 26.8% to 339 pence, as of 0830 GMT.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

