OSB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Norbord Inc (Symbol: OSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.63, changing hands as low as $25.29 per share. Norbord Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSB's low point in its 52 week range is $19.46 per share, with $33.6952 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.66.

