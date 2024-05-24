News & Insights

OSB Group PLC Executes Share Buyback Strategy

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

OSB Group PLC has reported the buyback of 106,295 of its own ordinary shares on May 23, 2024, as part of its share repurchase program initiated on March 15, 2024. The transactions, executed across various trading platforms including the London Stock Exchange, resulted in the shares being cancelled, thus reducing the number of total issued shares to 388,710,507, with equivalent voting rights. This move is likely to influence the company’s stock market performance, making it a point of interest for investors.

