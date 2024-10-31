OSB Group PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

News & Insights

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

OSB Group PLC has repurchased 293,357 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its share buyback program. This move, executed through Citigroup Global Markets Limited, aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially boosting the value of remaining shares. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in issue is 375,540,552.

