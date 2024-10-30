OSB Group PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

OSB Group PLC has repurchased 297,700 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 375,833,909. This move is part of OSB Group’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares and potentially increasing earnings per share.

