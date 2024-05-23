News & Insights

OSB Group PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

May 23, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

OSB Group PLC has actively repurchased 106,435 of its own shares across various trading platforms, including the London Stock Exchange, with the intent of cancelling them. This move is part of the company’s previously announced share buyback program and leaves the total number of outstanding shares at 388,816,802, each with voting rights. The company confirms that no shares are held in treasury after this transaction.

