OSB Group PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

OSB Group PLC has actively repurchased 106,435 of its own shares across various trading platforms, including the London Stock Exchange, with the intent of cancelling them. This move is part of the company’s previously announced share buyback program and leaves the total number of outstanding shares at 388,816,802, each with voting rights. The company confirms that no shares are held in treasury after this transaction.

For further insights into GB:OSB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.