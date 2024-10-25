OSB Group PLC Executes Share Buyback on LSE

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

OSB Group PLC has repurchased 186,721 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of a share buyback program announced in September 2024. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 375.60p to 381.00p and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 376,714,009. This move is often seen as a way to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

