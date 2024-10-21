OSB Group PLC Executes Share Buyback on LSE

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

OSB Group PLC has repurchased 162,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares, purchased at an average price of 387.49p, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 377,658,017. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by decreasing the supply of shares and potentially boosting the stock price.

