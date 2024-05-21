OSB Group PLC Completes Share Buyback

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

OSB Group PLC, a financial services company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has successfully repurchased 104,344 of its own ordinary shares. The transaction, part of a share buyback program announced previously, will result in the cancellation of the repurchased shares, thus reducing the total number of shares in issue to 388,998,708. The company’s total voting rights will correspond to this new number of ordinary shares.

