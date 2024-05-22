OSB Group Executive Capitalizes on Sharesave Scheme

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

Jens Bech, Group Commercial Director of OSB Group PLC, participated in the company’s 2020 Sharesave Scheme by exercising his option to buy and then selling 7,859 ordinary shares. The purchase price per share was £2.29013, and the shares were sold at £4.728117 each, resulting in a total sale price of £37,158.27. The transactions were executed outside of a trading venue on May 21, 2024.

