OSB Group Completes Strategic Share Buyback

OSB Group PLC has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 194,338 of its own shares, as part of its share repurchase plan initiated on 15 March 2024. The shares were acquired across several trading venues at prices ranging between £4.7360 and £4.8260. This buyback reduces the total number of outstanding shares, aligning the total voting rights with the number of issued shares at 388,411,423.

