OSB Group Boosts Share Buyback with Recent Repurchase

OSB Group PLC has repurchased 295,500 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The transaction, executed through Citigroup Global Markets Limited, involved shares purchased at prices ranging from 369.80p to 379.00p. Following this repurchase, the total number of OSB Group’s outstanding shares stands at 376,131,609.

