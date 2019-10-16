OSB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Norbord Inc (Symbol: OSB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.67, changing hands as high as $24.75 per share. Norbord Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSB's low point in its 52 week range is $19.46 per share, with $30.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.79.

