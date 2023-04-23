Osaka Organic Chemical Industry (TYO:4187) Price Target Decreased by 6.55% to 2,617.32

The average one-year price target for Osaka Organic Chemical Industry (TYO:4187) has been revised to 2,617.32 / share. This is an decrease of 6.55% from the prior estimate of 2,800.92 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,999.80 to a high of 3,780.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.15% from the latest reported closing price of 2,011.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Osaka Organic Chemical Industry. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4187 is 0.01%, an increase of 5.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 197K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4187 by 3.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 113K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 98K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4187 by 3.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 74K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

