Osaka Gas sees likely delay to restart of Freeport LNG plant

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - It is highly possible that the restart of U.S. Freeport's LNG plant will be delayed beyond a scheduled date of mid-November, the president of Osaka Gas Co Ltd 9532.T said on Friday, adding that it had not restarted yet.

Osaka Gas, which buys liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the project, understands construction work is on track but approvals from local authorities may be delayed, President Masataka Fujiwara told reporters, but gave no date for the restart.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

