Osaka Gas sees likely delay to restart of Freeport LNG plant

Credit: REUTERS/Social Media

November 17, 2022 — 11:19 pm EST

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - It is highly possible that the restart of U.S. Freeport's LNG plant will be delayed beyond a scheduled date of mid-November, the president of Osaka Gas Co Ltd 9532.T said on Friday, adding that it had not restarted yet.

Osaka Gas, which buys liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the project, understands construction work is on track but approvals from local authorities may be delayed, President Masataka Fujiwara told reporters, but gave no date for the restart.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.