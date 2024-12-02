Osai Seeks Fund Assistance Amid Company Crisis

OSAI Automation System SpA (IT:OSA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Osai Automation System S.p.A. has initiated a request to utilize the Extraordinary Integration Fund to mitigate a company crisis, aiming to protect employee income and address significant social impacts. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in automation and semiconductor testing, employing 220 people globally.

For further insights into IT:OSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.