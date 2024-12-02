Osai Seeks Fund Assistance Amid Company Crisis

OSAI Automation System SpA (IT:OSA) has released an update.
Osai Automation System S.p.A. has initiated a request to utilize the Extraordinary Integration Fund to mitigate a company crisis, aiming to protect employee income and address significant social impacts. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in automation and semiconductor testing, employing 220 people globally.
