Osai Automation System Updates Share Capital Structure

November 11, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

OSAI Automation System SpA (IT:OSA) has released an update.

Osai Automation System S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital following the exercise of 200 warrants, leading to the issuance of new ordinary shares. This change reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to expand its influence in the automation and semiconductor industries. Osai continues to maintain a strong market presence with a diverse portfolio and a global distribution network.

