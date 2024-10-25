News & Insights

Osai Automation System SpA Faces Board Changes

October 25, 2024 — 01:21 pm EDT

OSAI Automation System SpA (IT:OSA) has released an update.

Osai Automation System SpA, a leader in the automation and semiconductor testing industry, announces the resignation of independent director Sergio Duca due to differences in social management. The company, with a global presence and a robust distribution network, will soon evaluate a replacement for Duca to continue its innovative contributions to high-tech sectors.

