Osage University GP II Cuts Stake in Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT)

Fintel reports that Osage University GP II has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.46MM shares of Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (CYT). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 246.49% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cyteir Therapeutics is $5.44. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 246.49% from its latest reported closing price of $1.57.

The projected annual revenue for Cyteir Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.88.

Fund Sentiment

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyteir Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 47.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CYT is 0.1139%, an increase of 70.6663%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.55% to 18,274K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 3,940,413 shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840,413 shares, representing a decrease of 22.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYT by 49.38% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,643,640 shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OUP Management Co. holds 2,469,572 shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474,572 shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYT by 27.48% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,806,200 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850,000 shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYT by 46.22% over the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 1,419,670 shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cyteir Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks.

