Markets
OSTX

OS Therapies Updates Sequence Of OST-HER2 Regulatory Submissions, Prioritizes UK MHRA MAA Submission

September 30, 2025 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OS Therapies issued a regulatory update on its plans for filing marketing authorizations in the United States and United Kingdom for OST-HER2 in the prevention or delay of recurrent, fully resected, pulmonary metastatic osteosarcoma.

The company has updated its regulatory filing sequence to prioritize the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency conditional Marketing Authorisation Application final module submission to immediately precede its US FDA Biologics Licensing Application final module submission under the Accelerated Approval Program. The company expects to complete the MHRA conditional MAA submission in December 2025, with the FDA BLA Accelerated Approval submission expected in January 2025. At the direction of FDA, the company has requested an additional Type C meeting to review updated overall survival and new biomarker data.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.