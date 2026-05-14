OS Therapies (OSTX) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for OS Therapies (NYSEAM:OSTX) has been revised to $14.28 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 697.77% from the latest reported closing price of $1.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in OS Therapies. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSTX is 0.02%, an increase of 20.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.81% to 2,915K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 469K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company.

CM Management holds 400K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 349K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 94.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTX by 234.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 246K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing an increase of 23.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTX by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Howard Financial Services holds 245K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

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