OS Therapies initiated with a Buy at Maxim

Maxim initiated coverage of OS Therapies (OSTX) with a Buy rating and $8 price target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.