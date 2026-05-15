O's Dividend Rhythm: Can Growth Keep Funding the Monthly Payout?

Realty Income O is once again leaning on the strength of its monthly dividend brand. The company declared its 671st consecutive monthly dividend yesterday, keeping the payout at 27.05 cents per share, or $3.246 annualized. Earlier in March, it marked its 134th dividend increase since listing on the NYSE, a record that keeps income investors watching closely. Check Realty Income’s dividend history here.



The key question is whether the business can keep growing while funding that steady payout. In the first quarter of 2026, Realty Income’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share rose 6.6% year over year to $1.13. Dividends paid were 81 cents per share, equal to 71.7% of AFFO, leaving some room for reinvestment.



Portfolio performance also supports the story. Realty Income ended March with 15,571 properties leased to 1,786 clients across 92 industries. Occupancy was 98.9%, while rent recapture on re-leased properties came in at 103.4%. The company’s weighted average remaining lease term was about 8.7 years, giving future rent flows good visibility.



Growth spending has picked up as well. Realty Income invested $2.8 billion in the quarter, including $2.6 billion on a pro-rata basis, at a 7.1% initial weighted average cash yield. Management raised its 2026 investment guidance to $9.5 billion from $8 billion and lifted AFFO per share guidance to $4.41-$4.44 from $4.38-$4.42, with the updated range implying projected annual per share growth of 3% to 3.7%.



The bigger test is funding this growth without putting pressure on the dividend. Realty Income had $3.9 billion of liquidity and net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 5.2 times. Its Apollo, GIC and U.S. Core Plus fund partnerships add flexibility, but sustained dividend growth will still depend on steady acquisitions, tenant health and disciplined capital use.

Dividend Appeal of Other Net Lease REITs

VICI Properties VICI remains a strong dividend name among net lease REITs, with its latest 45 cents per share quarterly payout equal to $1.80 annualized. VICI Properties’ first-quarter 2026 AFFO per share increased 4.5%, and it raised its 2026 AFFO guidance. VICI Properties also cites 100% occupancy and straight years of dividend growth since its IPO in 2018.



Agree Realty ADC also fits the income case, thanks to monthly dividends and solid coverage. Recently, Agree Realty declared a 26.70 cents monthly dividend, or $3.204 annualized, up 4.3% year over year. Agree Realty reported first-quarter dividends covered by 69% of AFFO, with 2,756 properties and 65% investment-grade exposure.

O’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Realty Income have gained 9.9% so far this year, but below the industry’s growth of 17.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, O trades at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 13.72, below the industry but ahead of its one-year median of 13.43. It carries a Value Score of D.



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Over the past 30 days, estimates for both 2026 and 2027 FFO per share have been revised slightly downward.



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At present, Realty Income carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.