Oryzon Q2 Net Loss Narrows; Vafidemstat Advances Towards Phase III Trial In BPD Aggression

(RTTNews) - Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ORYZF, ORN.SG), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2026, reflecting a narrower net loss and provided an update on recent developments.

Company Profile

Oryzon focuses on medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and oncology. The company's clinical portfolio is built around two LSD1 inhibitors: iadademstat (ORY-1001), its oncology/hematology program, and vafidemstat (ORY-2001), its lead investigational CNS program, which is Phase III-ready in borderline personality disorder (BPD).

iadademstat has orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukaemia or AML in the US and EU and for small cell lung cancer or SCLC in the US.

Oryzon is also advancing an epigenetics pipeline and develops ORY-4001 as a clinical candidate for potential development in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and other neurological disorders.

Second Quarter Results

Net losses narrowed to $1.6 million or $0.02 loss per share from $1.7 million or $0.03 loss per share in the prior year.

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totalled $16.73 million. Operational Highlights For Pipeline

Oryzon has initiated and enrolled the first patient in the IDEAL Phase II trial to evaluate iadademstat in adult patients with essential thrombocythemia (ET) who are resistant/intolerant to hydroxyurea.

Oryzon continues to advance the RESTORE Phase Ib trial of iadademstat in adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).

Following completion of the global randomised double-blind Phase IIb PORTICO trial in borderline personality disorder (BPD), Vafidemstat or ORY-2001 is in preparation for a Phase III for aggression in BPD.

Vafidemstat is also being evaluated in the ongoing double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled Phase IIb EVOLUTION trial in negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

For preclinical stage ORY-4001, the company is continuing IND-enabling studies, and the program remains focused on potential applications in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) and other neurological disorders.

Stock Performance

The biotech stock ORN.SG has traded between 1.37 Euros and 3.85 Euros in the prior year. The stock is currently up 0.81% at 2.98 Euros.

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