Oryzon Genomics Reports H1 Results

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ORY.MC) on Wednesday reported results for the first half of 2025, posting a net loss of $3.44 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $2.57 million, or $0.02 per share, in the same period last year.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $1.72 million, compared to $1.49 million a year ago.

The company said that since last December, the company has secured $61 million in funding, including $35.2 million from a successful capital raise completed in April through a straight equity issuance with no warrants attached.

"Our successful €30 million capital raise, executed under extraodinarily challenging market conditions, represents a strong vote of confidence in Oryzon's science, clinical pipeline, and long-term value proposition," said Dr Carlos Buesa, Oryzon's Chief Executive Officer. "The proceeds not only reinforce our financial position but also elevate our visibility in the international biotech arena. This funding enables us to advance our clinical programs with renewed momentum and strategic clarity."

Buesa continued, "We are moving closer to becoming a Phase III-stage company, following the submission in June of the Phase III clinical trial protocol for vafidemstat in the treatment of agitation and aggression in Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) to the FDA."

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $3.0 million and $5.8 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 and $4.9 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

