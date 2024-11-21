Orvana Minerals Unveils 2024 Results and 2025 Plans

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) has released an update.
Orvana Minerals has announced its fiscal year 2024 results and provided guidance for 2025, alongside starting earthworks for the Oxides Stockpile Project in Bolivia. The company raised $27.7 million through bond placements and preferred shares to fund the project, with plans to secure additional financing. All necessary permits for the Don Mario restart are in place, aiming for project completion by the end of 2025.
