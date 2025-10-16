Markets

Orvana Minerals Q4 Output Falls To 7,587 Gold Equivalent Ounces

October 16, 2025 — 08:56 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) announced fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 production results from its Orovalle operations in Spain, totaling 7,587 gold equivalent ounces—down from 11,862 ounces last year.

Annual gold output reached 29,276 ounces, narrowly missing the lower end of its guidance due to late-September ore extraction bottlenecks, with stockpiled material slated for fiscal year 2026 milling. Copper production met expectations at 3.6 million pounds, within the 3,500-3,700 K lbs guidance range.

