Oruka Therapeutics To Unveil 16 Week Data From EVERLAST-A Trial For ORKA-001 In Plaque Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (ORKA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that it will report Week 16 data from the ongoing EVERLAST-A Phase 2a trial of its lead investigational candidate ORKA-001, in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis on April 27, 2026, Monday.

Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics develops monoclonal antibody therapeutics for psoriasis and other inflammatory and immunology indications. Its lead products include ORKA-001 for the treatment of psoriasis and ORKA-002 for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and other conditions.

ORKA-001 is a novel, subcutaneously administered, half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting IL-23p19.

Trial Details

EVERLAST-A is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single dose level of ORKA-001 in moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients.

EVERLAST-A enrolled approximately 80 patients, randomised 3:1 to receive ORKA-001 or a matching placebo. The primary endpoint is PASI 100 at week 16.

PASI stands for Psoriasis Area and Severity Index, a scoring system doctors use to measure the intensity of psoriasis.

In addition, the company earlier reported having plans to provide longer-term data for ORKA-001, including week 28 for all patients and 52-week follow-up for a portion of the cohort in the second half of 2026.

Financial results

For the full year 2025, Oruka's net loss was $105.4 million, compared to $83.7 million in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2025, Oruka had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $479.6 million.

ORKA has traded between $8.91 and $71.00 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $69.03, up 1.90%.

In the overnight market, ORKA is up 1.42%, at $70.01.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.