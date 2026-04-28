Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) Price Target Increased by 34.40% to 91.96

The average one-year price target for Oruka Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:ORKA) has been revised to $91.96 / share. This is an increase of 34.40% from the prior estimate of $68.42 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.38% from the latest reported closing price of $76.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oruka Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 23.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORKA is 0.48%, an increase of 151.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.53% to 51,612K shares. The put/call ratio of ORKA is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 4,148K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,705K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 2,667K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,162K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,655K shares , representing a decrease of 22.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORKA by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,058K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORKA by 35.55% over the last quarter.

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