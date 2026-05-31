An Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) Insider Sold 105,000 Shares Worth $6.2 Million

Key Points

105,000 Common Stock shares were sold for a transaction value of ~$6.19 million at around $58.97 per share on May 21, 2026.

This disposition represented 58.74% of Dambkowski's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 178,743 to 73,743 shares.

Transaction was effected via direct ownership, involving the exercise and immediate sale of options; no indirect entities participated.

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Carl Dambkowski, Director of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA), reported the sale of 105,000 shares of Common Stock for a total of approximately $6.19 million on May 21, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 105,000 Transaction value $6.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 73,743 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.33 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($58.97); post-transaction value based on May 21, 2026, market close ($58.69).

Key questions

How does this sale affect Dambkowski's direct equity exposure to Oruka Therapeutics?

The transaction reduced Dambkowski's directly held Common Stock by 58.74%, from 178,743 to 73,743 shares, but he continues to hold a material direct position.

The transaction reduced Dambkowski's directly held Common Stock by 58.74%, from 178,743 to 73,743 shares, but he continues to hold a material direct position. What is the derivative context for this transaction?

This event originated from the exercise of 62,260 vested options, with the shares immediately sold on the open market.

This event originated from the exercise of 62,260 vested options, with the shares immediately sold on the open market. What continuing ownership does Dambkowski retain across all security classes?

Post-sale, Dambkowski holds 73,743 Common Stock shares directly.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 21, 2026) $58.97 Market capitalization $3.5 billion Net income (TTM) -$116.25 million 1-year price change 406.9%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 28, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops monoclonal antibody therapeutics, with a pipeline including ORKA-001 and ORKA-002 targeting psoriasis (PsO) and other immunology and inflammation (I&I) indications.

Operates a research-driven business model focused on advancing novel biologic drug candidates through clinical development to address unmet medical needs.

Oruka Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative antibody therapies for immunological disorders. Oruka Therapeutics has a pipeline including ORKA-001 and ORKA-002, and operates a research-driven business model focused on advancing its drug candidates through clinical development. Oruka Therapeutics focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in immunology and inflammation indications.

What this transaction means for investors

Dambkowski sold a majority of his common stock holdings in Oruka. Before we assume he’s not confident about the company’s drug development pipeline, it’s important to realize he also retained about 62,000 stock options and warrants. His existing shares and derivative securities should be enough to keep his interests aligned with those of investors.

Oruka is developing novel biologic drugs for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Its lead candidate, tentatively named ORKA-001, turned some heads earlier this year when it produced positive clinical trial results. After 16 weeks of treatment, 63.5% of patients with prosiasis receiving ORKA-001 reported 100% clear skin.

Oruka stock is up by about 407% over the past 12 months. It could climb higher if subsequent results confirm the initial success seen from ORKA-101. The company expects to report longer-term results in the second half of 2026. In 2027, the company expects to report phase 2 results from a trial with ORKA-002 and psoriasis patients.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.