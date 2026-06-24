Oruka Therapeutics' Head of Finance Sold Over 10,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Arjun Agarwal sold 10,290 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$608,000, based on a weighted average price of $59.07 per share on May 18, 2026.

This sale represented 38.5% of Agarwal's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 26,696 to 16,406 shares.

The transaction involved directly-held shares, and reflected an option exercise with immediate sale of 7,833 underlying shares.

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Arjun Agarwal, Senior Vice President of Finance, reported the sale of 10,290 shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) on May 18, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 10,290 Transaction value ~$608,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 16,406 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$957,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($59.07). Post-transaction value based on May 18 closing price ($58.34).

Key questions

What was the structure behind this transaction?

This event involved the exercise of 7,833 options for Common Stock, immediately followed by the sale of 10,290 shares.

This event involved the exercise of 7,833 options for Common Stock, immediately followed by the sale of 10,290 shares. How did this trade impact Agarwal's overall economic exposure to Oruka Therapeutics?

Although direct common stock holdings were reduced by 38.55%, Agarwal continues to hold 182,167 employee stock options, representing a substantial potential ownership position if exercised in the future.

Although direct common stock holdings were reduced by 38.55%, Agarwal continues to hold 182,167 employee stock options, representing a substantial potential ownership position if exercised in the future. Does this transaction reflect a change in trading cadence or capacity?

This is only the second open-market sale by Agarwal since September 2024; the larger transaction size versus prior sales is explained by reduced share capacity following prior administrative and small sell events.

This is only the second open-market sale by Agarwal since September 2024; the larger transaction size versus prior sales is explained by reduced share capacity following prior administrative and small sell events. How does the transaction price compare to market levels at the time?

The weighted average sale price of around $59.07 per share was close to the May 18, 2026 closing price of $58.34, reflecting execution within the prevailing trading range after a one-year total return of 457.71% for the stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 18, 2026) $58.34 Market capitalization $2.15 billion Net income (TTM) ($116.25 million) 1-year price change 457.71%

Note: 1-year performance calculated using May 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Oruka Therapeutics develops monoclonal antibody therapeutics, with a pipeline including ORKA-001 and ORKA-002 targeting psoriasis (PsO) and other immunology and inflammation indications.

It operates a biotechnology model focused on research and development, aiming to advance proprietary drug candidates through clinical trials and eventual commercialization.

The company targets biopharmaceutical markets, primarily addressing healthcare providers and patients affected by autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Oruka Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Menlo Park, specializing in the development of novel antibody-based therapies for immunological and inflammatory conditions.

The company leverages a focused R&D approach to build a differentiated pipeline, seeking to address significant unmet medical needs in autoimmune disease markets. With a lean operational structure and a strong emphasis on innovation, Oruka Therapeutics positions itself to compete in high-growth therapeutic segments.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 18 sale of Oruka stock by Arjun Agarwal, who oversees the company’s finance and accounting functions, came at a time when shares were soaring. Last June, the stock was at a 52-week low of $10.83, so his sale at a weighted average price of $59.07 per share represented a substantial gain.

Even so, the disposition is not a cause for investor concern. It was a non-discretionary transaction performed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

Oruka Therapeutics stock experienced a surging share price thanks to encouraging clinical trial data for the company’s therapies. In addition, in April, Oruka announced an upsized $700 million public offering, adding to its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $496.0 million at the end of the first quarter. These funds should sustain operations for a time as the biotech enterprise pursues FDA approval.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.