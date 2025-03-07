News & Insights

Oruka Therapeutics Announces Pre-clinical Data For ORKA-002

March 07, 2025 — 10:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (ORKA), Friday announced the preclinical data for ORKA-002, a novel extended half-life monoclonal antibody targeting IL-17A/F.

The findings, presented at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, revealed that half-life in non-human primates of more than 30 days, is over three times longer than bimekizumab and expected to support a dose interval of two to three times per year.

The company further expects ORKA-002 to offer an even better product profile to people with psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and additional indications.

Oruka added that the first subject dosed with ORKA-002 is expected in the third quarter of 2025.

Currently, Oruka's stock is trading at $10.05, down 0.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

