Oruka Therapeutics Announces Accelerated Clinical Timelines and Strong Financial Position for Psoriasis Programs

Oruka Therapeutics reports progress in psoriasis trials, with ORKA-001 Phase 1 completed and ORKA-002 initiation accelerated.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. announced progress in its clinical programs with ORKA-001 and ORKA-002, targeting chronic skin diseases like psoriasis. The company completed dosing in a Phase 1 trial for ORKA-001, with data expected in the third quarter of 2025, and plans to initiate a Phase 2a study in the second half of 2025. ORKA-002's Phase 1 trial is now set to begin in the second quarter of 2025. With a strong cash position of $373 million projected to support operations through 2027, Oruka is focused on establishing its treatments as new standards in psoriasis care. The CEO expressed excitement about the reception from the medical community and continued advancements in their pipeline. Financial results for Q1 2025 indicated a net loss of $21 million, primarily driven by R&D expenses.

Potential Positives

ORKA-001 Phase 1 trial dosing completed, with initial PK data expected in 3Q 2025, indicating progress towards effective treatment options for psoriasis.

Strong cash position of $373 million ensures financial stability and operational runway through 2027, supporting continued R&D efforts.

Accelerated timelines for ORKA-002 suggests enhanced agility in clinical development, with potential to bring innovative treatments to market sooner.

Innovative study design for ORKA-001's Phase 2a trial, focusing on PASI 100 as a primary endpoint, aims to demonstrate significant efficacy improvements over existing therapies.

Potential Negatives

Net loss increased significantly to $21 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $7 million for the same period in 2024, indicating a growing financial burden.

Research and Development expenses rose sharply to $19.9 million, reflecting heavy financial investment in clinical trials that could signal potential risks if results do not meet expectations.

Despite a strong cash position of $373 million, the net loss and rising operating expenses could raise concerns among investors regarding the sustainability of current spending rates.

FAQ

What are the main updates from Oruka Therapeutics' recent press release?

Oruka announced completion of Phase 1 trial dosing for ORKA-001 and accelerated timelines for ORKA-002, alongside a strong cash position.

When will data from the ORKA-001 trial be available?

Interim data from the ORKA-001 trial is expected in the third quarter of 2025.

What is the expected timeline for ORKA-002's Phase 1 trial?

The Phase 1 trial for ORKA-002 is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

How does ORKA-001 compare to existing IL-23p19 inhibitors?

ORKA-001 aims for less frequent dosing, potentially every six months to annually, compared to current options requiring bi-monthly dosing.

What is Oruka's financial situation as of March 2025?

Oruka has a cash position of $373 million, providing operational runway through 2027.

Continued operational excellence leading to acceleration of multiple timelines:









ORKA-001, targeting IL-23p19, Phase 1 trial dosing complete, with data expected in 3Q 2025









ORKA-001 Phase 2a initiation expected in 2H 2025, with efficacy readout expected in 2H 2026 that will provide multiple opportunities to show differentiation over standard of care









ORKA-002, targeting IL-17A/F, Phase 1 initiation accelerated to 2Q 2025, with initial PK data now expected around YE 2025; data will support both ORKA-002 and ORKA-021 psoriasis studies









Strong cash position of $373 million provides runway through 2027, over one year past anticipated ORKA-001 Phase 2a data in psoriasis







MENLO PARK, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis, today reported first quarter 2025 financial results and provided a corporate update.





“We are thrilled with the continued rapid progress we are making to advance our co-lead programs, which we think could set a new standard in the treatment of psoriatic disease,” said Lawrence Klein, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Oruka. “We’re excited to soon have both of our co-lead programs, ORKA-001 and ORKA-002, in the clinic and release our first clinical data on ORKA-001. As we ramp up preparations for our first psoriasis studies, we are energized by the reception from physicians who clearly see the potential to advance the treatment paradigm in this important disease.”







First Quarter Business and Pipeline Updates











ORKA-001: a novel half-life extended IL-23p19 monoclonal antibody











Oruka’s Phase 1 trial of ORKA-001 is progressing, with dosing completed for all 24 subjects across three dose levels. The trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of ORKA-001. The Company expects to share interim data from this trial, including initial PK data, in 3Q 2025 (previously 2H 2025).



Based on PK modeling, the Company expects that a human half-life of 50 days or more will support dosing every six months whereas a half-life of 75 days or more could support dosing once per year. In comparison, currently approved IL-23p19 inhibitors require maintenance dosing every two or three months.



Oruka plans to initiate a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of ORKA-001 in 2H 2025 that will enroll approximately 80 patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The planned study design is innovative, with a primary endpoint of PASI 100 at week 16 (versus PASI 90 for prior biologics studies) and maintenance arms evaluating a six-month dosing interval alongside a cohort of patients who are not re-dosed to test the potential for off-treatment remission in some patients. The Company expects to share efficacy and response duration data from this study in the 2H 2026. Psoriasis trials historically have low placebo rates and good reproducibility across phases of development, making this Phase 2a readout particularly impactful for derisking ORKA-001.



















ORKA-002: a novel half-life extended IL-17A/F monoclonal antibody











Oruka plans to initiate a Phase 1 trial of ORKA-002 in 2Q 2025 (previously 3Q 2025). The trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and PK of ORKA-002 in approximately 24 healthy volunteers. The Company expects to share interim data from this trial, including initial PK data, around year end 2025 (previously 1H 2026).



At the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in March, the Company presented data from its preclinical studies of ORKA-002. The data showed that ORKA-002 has a half-life in non-human primates of over 30 days, more than three times longer than bimekizumab, which is expected to support a dose interval of two to three times per year. Also, ORKA-002 has similar potency to bimekizumab and binds to nearly identical epitopes on IL-17A and IL-17F with comparable affinity.











Additional programs













ORKA-021 (ORKA-002 →





ORKA-001):



Oruka continues to advance a sequential combination regimen of ORKA-002 and ORKA-001, which could deliver rapid and deep responses with an ideal maintenance profile. ORKA-021 could create another opportunity for the Company to define the best possible regimen for the treatment of psoriatic disease.



ORKA-003:



The Company continues to progress ORKA-003 through preclinical development. Based on competitive considerations, the Company is no longer planning to disclose additional details on ORKA-003 in 1H 2025.











First Quarter 2025 Financial Results











Cash Position



: As of March 31, 2025, Oruka had available cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $373.0 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $20.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.







Research and Development (R&D) expenses



: R&D expenses totaled $19.9 million and $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 and for the period from February 6, 2024 (inception) to March 31, 2024, respectively. The increase was driven by pre-clinical and clinical development and manufacturing expenses for the Company’s plaque psoriasis programs. These expenses include $3.0 million and $0.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.







General and Administrative (G&A) expenses



: G&A expenses totaled $5.2 million and $1



.



7 million for the first quarter of 2025 and for the period from February 6, 2024 (inception) to March 31, 2024, respectively. The increases were primarily related to employee compensation-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, professional and consulting fees to support the growth in our operations, and costs associated with being a public company. These expenses include $1.9 million and less than $0.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.







Other income (expense), net



: Other income, net for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.1 million, and other expense, net for the period from February 6, 2024 (inception) to March 31, 2024 was ($0.2) million. Other income for the first quarter of 2025 relates to interest earned on the Company’s investment in marketable securities. Other expenses, net for the first quarter of 2024 represent interest expense on convertible note.







Net loss



: Net loss totaled $21.0 million and $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and for the period from February 6, 2024 (inception) to March 31, 2024, respectively, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation of $4.9 million and $0.1 million, for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively







Shares Outstanding



: Oruka has approximately 55.1 million shares of the Company’s common stock and common stock equivalents issued and outstanding, including shares of common stock underlying pre-funded warrants and non-voting convertible preferred stock.







About Oruka Therapeutics







Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka’s mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit



www.orukatx.com



and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Oruka’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business including, without limitation, Oruka’s ability to achieve the expected benefits or opportunities with respect to ORKA-001 and ORKA-002, including timelines to clinical and data release milestones as well as trial initiation timelines, the details of its planned clinical studies, the potential half-life of ORKA-001 and ORKA-002 and the potential dosing intervals of ORKA-001 and ORKA-002, as well as Oruka’s anticipated cash runway. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oruka will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Oruka's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those uncertainties and factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Oruka’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Oruka’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth therein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and in Oruka’s SEC filings. Oruka does not undertake or accept any duty to make any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact:











Alan Lada





(650)-606-7911







alan.lada@orukatx.com





























ORUKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















(in thousands)





















(unaudited)























































March 31,













December 31,





















2025

















2024





















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents





$





83,572













$





61,575

















Marketable securities, current









265,522

















314,073

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets









2,989

















1,221

















Total current assets









352,083

















376,869

















Marketable securities, long-term









23,953

















18,069

















Property and equipment, net









159

















162

















Operating lease right-of-use assets









814

















876

















Other non-current assets









103

















43

















Total assets





$





377,112













$





396,019



















































Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable





$





3,545













$





3,462

















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









5,663

















3,346

















Operating lease liability, current









283

















213

















Related party common stock warrant liability









1,415

















—

















Related party accounts payable and other current liabilities









817

















6,022

















Total current liabilities









11,723

















13,043

















Operating lease liability, non-current









664

















755

















Total liabilities









12,387

















13,798

















































Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders’ equity:

































Series B non-voting convertible preferred stock









2,931

















2,931

















Common stock









37

















37

















Additional paid-in capital









466,486

















463,018

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(6





)













(41





)













Accumulated deficit









(104,723





)













(83,724





)













Total stockholders’ equity









364,725

















382,221

















Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity





$





377,112













$





396,019



































































































ORUKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS















(in thousands, except share and per share data)

















(unaudited)



























































Three Months





Ended March 31,





2025













Period from





February 6, 2024





(Inception) to





March 31, 2024











Operating expenses





































Research and development



(1)











$





19,925













$





5,193

















General and administrative



(1)















5,161

















1,670

















Total operating expenses













25,086

















6,863

















Loss from operations













(25,086





)













(6,863





)













Other income (expense)





































Interest income













4,092

















—

















Interest expense













—

















(214





)













Other expense, net













(5





)













—

















Total other income (expense), net













4,087

















(214





)













Net Loss













(20,999





)













(7,077





)













Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities













35

















-

















Comprehensive loss









$





(20,964





)









$





(7,077





)

















































Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted









$





(0.40





)









$





(2.21





)













Net loss per share attributable to Series B non-voting convertible preferred stockholders, basic and diluted









$





(32.95





)









$





-





















































Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted













41,679,560

















3,197,975

















Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Series B non-voting convertible preferred stockholders, basic and diluted













137,138

















-

























































































(1) Amounts include non-cash stock based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):



















































































Three Months





Ended March 31,





2025













Period from





February 6, 2024





(Inception) to





March 31, 2024















































Research and development









$





3,003













$





70

















General and administrative













1,880

















15

















Total









$





4,883













$





85



















































