ORTX Stock Alert: 8 Things to Know About Gene Therapy Play Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock is on the rise Wednesday even with there being no major news about the company.

The most recent announcement from Orchard Therapeutics is that it plans to present at the upcoming 9th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. It made this announcement yesterday and the meeting takes place on Jan. 13.

With the increasing price in ORTX stock comes heavy trading of the shares. As of this writing, more than 18 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive spike next to the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 762,000 shares.

Since investors are taking an interest in ORTX stock today, it only makes sense to know what the company specializes in.

Orchard Therapeutics is a gene therapy company that was founded in 2015.

The company’s headquarters is in London, but it also has offices in Menlo Park, Calif.

While the company is only a few years old, its researchers have been working on gene therapy as far back as 1993.

That includes two of its scientific founders, Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., and Donald Kohn, M.D.

Both of these men were involved in some of the first ex vivo autologous gene therapy clinical studies.

Orchard Therapeutics goal is to use its gene therapies to treat patients suffering from rare genetic diseases.

That includes those connected to metachromatic leukodystrophy, primary immune deficiencies, and blood disorders.

Its approach to gene therapy involves using blood stem cells to promote the patient’s body to renew bone marrow and resume the production of all blood cell types.

ORTX stock was up 32.7% as of noon Wednesday.

