ORTX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (Symbol: ORTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.59, changing hands as high as $15.05 per share. Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORTX's low point in its 52 week range is $9.78 per share, with $21.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.85.

