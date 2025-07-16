OrthoPediatrics Reports Milestone in Global POISE Study with Over 600 Pediatric Implants Observed

OrthoPediatrics announces over 600 implants under observation in the Global POISE Study to assess pediatric orthopedic device safety.

Quiver AI Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has reached a significant milestone in its Global POISE Study, with over 600 implants now being monitored across more than 300 pediatric patients. This ongoing multi-center study, launched in 2023, aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of various pediatric orthopedic implants and is currently active in 13 sites across multiple countries, including Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The study focuses on implant survival and identifying any adverse events related to the devices, with a goal of refining OrthoPediatrics’ offerings to better serve children with orthopedic conditions. The initiative is supported by the research team at BC Children’s Hospital, and the insights gleaned from the study are expected to improve orthopedic care for children worldwide.

Potential Positives

OrthoPediatrics has reached a significant milestone in the Global POISE study, with over 600 implants now being observed across more than 300 pediatric patients, highlighting the company's commitment to pediatric orthopedic research.

The study's international scope, involving 13 active sites in multiple countries, enhances the company's credibility and potential for global collaboration in pediatric orthopedic care.

The insights gained from the Global POISE study are expected to advance the development of OrthoPediatrics' devices, ultimately improving outcomes for children undergoing orthopedic procedures.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on the Global POISE Study for verifying implant safety and efficacy may raise concerns about the potential for undiscovered device-related adverse events, impacting confidence in the products.

The study's ongoing nature, with 600 implants observed so far, indicates that comprehensive data on long-term effectiveness and safety may still be lacking, which could affect market perception and sales.

The company is currently engaged in a post-market study, potentially signaling that earlier product launches did not have sufficient pre-market validation, which may lead to questions about their product development processes.

FAQ

What is the Global POISE Study about?

The Global POISE Study assesses the safety and efficacy of OrthoPediatrics' orthopedic implant devices in pediatric patients.

How many patients are currently enrolled in the Global POISE Study?

Over 300 pediatric patients are currently being observed in the Global POISE Study.

What is the goal of the Global POISE Study?

The study aims to verify implant survival and identify any device-related adverse events in pediatric patients.

Which countries are involved in the Global POISE Study?

The study includes sites in Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Who is leading the Global POISE Study?

The study is spearheaded by Dr. Anthony Cooper and Dr. Kishore Mulpuri from BC Children’s Hospital.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KIDS Insider Trading Activity

$KIDS insiders have traded $KIDS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KIDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID R BAILEY (President and CEO) sold 6,620 shares for an estimated $164,573

FRED HITE (COO and CFO) sold 6,443 shares for an estimated $160,172

GREGORY A ODLE (President of Scoliosis) sold 5,359 shares for an estimated $133,224

DANIEL J GERRITZEN (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 5,310 shares for an estimated $132,006

JOSEPH W HAUSER (Pres. Trauma & Def. Correction) sold 5,300 shares for an estimated $131,758

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KIDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $KIDS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KIDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KIDS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KIDS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KIDS forecast page.

$KIDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KIDS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $KIDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $42.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Ben Haynor from Lake Street set a target price of $37.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 David Turkaly from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $50.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Rick Wise from Stifel set a target price of $32.0 on 03/05/2025

Full Release



WARSAW, Ind., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced a significant milestone in the ongoing Global POISE (Pediatric Orthopedic Implant Safety and Efficacy) Study: more than 600 implants are now being observed across 300+ pediatric patients as part of this study.





Global POISE is a multi-center, post-market, prospective clinical follow-up study, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of a range of OrthoPediatrics’ implant devices. This international study is focused on verifying implant survival and identifying any device-related adverse events. Launched in 2023, Global POISE now includes 13 active sites and growing, with data currently being collected from Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.





The insights generated from this study will inform further refinement of OrthoPediatrics devices to meet the specific needs of growing children with orthopedic conditions. The sites involved in Global POISE are committed to broadening the study’s reach and continue to enroll additional patients across 17 different implant types to further enhance the understanding of their safety and long-term effectiveness.





OrthoPediatrics’ Sr VP of Quality, Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, Ray Garrison, commented, “We are thrilled to see the Global POISE Study reach this significant milestone. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of OrthoPediatrics and the research team at BC Children’s Hospital. As the study continues to expand, we are excited about the valuable insights it will generate that will ultimately improve the outcomes for children undergoing orthopedic procedures around the world. OrthoPediatrics remains committed to advancing pediatric orthopedic care through innovative solutions designed to meet the unique needs of young patients.”





For more information about the Global POISE study, please visit





www.hippylab.ca/poise





and





www.limbnetwork.com/global-poise





.







About BC Children’s Hospital







BC Children’s Hospital is a pediatric teaching and research hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia. It provides world-leading care for its patients and is recognized for its innovative research in child health. The Global POISE study is spearheaded by principal investigators Dr. Anthony Cooper and Dr. Kishore Mulpuri, two orthopedic surgeons of BC Children’s Hospital.







About OrthoPediatrics Corp.







Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 80 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit



www.orthopediatrics.com



. For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit



www.opsb.com



.







Investor Contact







Philip Trip Taylor





Gilmartin Group





philip@gilmartinir.com





415-937-5406



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.