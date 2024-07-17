OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Soars 7.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

OrthoPediatrics KIDS shares rallied 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $35.36. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.8% gain over the past four weeks.

OrthoPediatrics was one of the attendees at the Truist Securities MedTech Conference, held on Jun 18, 2024. Besides, the company delivered a remarkable 41% year-over-year growth in the 2024 first-quarter revenues, driven by the organic growth in Trauma and Deformity and Scoliosis products as well as the addition of Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics.

This maker of orthopedic devices is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -63.2%. Revenues are expected to be $52.4 million, up 32.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For OrthoPediatrics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KIDS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

OrthoPediatrics is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Inogen INGN, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 6.1% higher at $9.75. INGN has returned 26.4% in the past month.

Inogen's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +8.5% over the past month to -$0.54. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -28.6%. Inogen currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inogen, Inc (INGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.