OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.66, changing hands as low as $48.81 per share. OrthoPediatrics Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KIDS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.705 per share, with $73.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.77.

