OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.87, changing hands as high as $44.95 per share. OrthoPediatrics Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KIDS's low point in its 52 week range is $35.6697 per share, with $60.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.77.

