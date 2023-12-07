OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Introduces Unit for Non-Surgical Bracing

OrthoPediatrics Corp. KIDS recently introduced the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing (“OPSB”) division, marking a significant advancement in non-surgical intervention for pediatric orthopedics. The company expects this new division to serve as a flagship house of brands and innovative products.

This is expected to expand the company’s total addressable market by nearly $600 million.

The Development Trajectory

The company forayed into the non-operative space following the acquisition of MD Orthopaedics (“MDO”) in 2022. With this, OrthoPediatrics gained a robust portfolio of bracing products and the Mitchell Ponseti Ankle-Foot Orthosis system for clubfoot treatment. Building on this foundation, KIDS is consistently putting efforts into developing a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to address the large unmet needs for specialty bracing within the pediatric orthopedic market.

In this line, earlier in 2023, MDO acquired Rhino Pediatric Orthopedic Designs. The Rhino "Kicker" and "Cruiser" braces specifically target children with Developmental Dysplasia of the hip.

Added to this, OrthoPediatrics continues to diversify its non-surgical offerings with the introduction of the DF2 Brace, providing an alternative to the spica cast for femur fracture fixation in pediatric patients aged six months to five years. Recently, the company entered into a new partnership with Ora Medical, a Montreal-based firm. Together, they aim to distribute The Levity, a gait-trainer device designed to aid children with walking difficulties.

All these strategic developments align with the company's commitment to comprehensive pediatric orthopedic care.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Market Prospects

Per a Market Data Library report, the global pediatric orthopedic implant market is projected to witness a robust CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The surge is propelled by an escalating incidence of orthopedic disorders in children, amplified awareness regarding pediatric orthopedic implants and technological strides.

Lifestyle-related orthopedic diseases are mounting, accentuating the demand for advanced therapies. Material and design innovations enhance implant safety and efficacy. Increased healthcare spending, growing awareness, digital accessibility to medical information and government initiatives fortify market expansion. The adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques further contributes to the market's promising prospects.

Share Price Performance

Shares of KIDS have plunged 28.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.9% decline.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE, Insulet PODD and DexCom DXCM. Haemonetics and DexCom each presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and Insulet sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has decreased 1% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $3.82 to $3.89 in 2023 and $4.07 to $4.15 in 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Estimates for Insulet’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.61 to $1.91 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have dropped 36.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3.3%.

PODD’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 105.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 77.4%.

Estimates for DexCom’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.39 to $1.43 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 0.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 4.7%.

DXCM’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 47.1%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.