OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$67.00

It's been a good week for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest first-quarter results, and the shares gained 9.7% to US$64.16. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 100% toUS$0.54 per share. Revenues of US$21m did beat expectations by 7.9%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:KIDS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from OrthoPediatrics' seven analysts is for revenues of US$95.8m in 2021, which would reflect a major 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 34% to US$1.36. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$94.9m and US$0.85 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a very substantial increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 15% to US$67.00, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic OrthoPediatrics analyst has a price target of US$72.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$55.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that OrthoPediatrics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 36% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 17% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect OrthoPediatrics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at OrthoPediatrics. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple OrthoPediatrics analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - OrthoPediatrics has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

