OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) insiders sold US$2.6m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OrthoPediatrics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Commercialization, Gregory Odle, for US$458k worth of shares, at about US$55.88 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$46.25). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 14.71k shares for US$749k. On the other hand they divested 43.92k shares, for US$2.6m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of OrthoPediatrics shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at OrthoPediatrics Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that OrthoPediatrics insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$144k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that OrthoPediatrics insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OrthoPediatrics Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The more recent transactions are a positive, but OrthoPediatrics insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of OrthoPediatrics.

