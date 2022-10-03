OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) insiders sold US$1.5m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

OrthoPediatrics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Mark Throdahl, sold US$349k worth of shares at a price of US$58.60 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$46.14. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$193k for 3.56k shares. But insiders sold 26.20k shares worth US$1.5m. All up, insiders sold more shares in OrthoPediatrics than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$56.58, on average. We are not joyful about insider selling. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$46.14), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:KIDS Insider Trading Volume October 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that OrthoPediatrics insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$28m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The OrthoPediatrics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no OrthoPediatrics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by OrthoPediatrics insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that OrthoPediatrics has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

