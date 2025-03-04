OrthoPediatrics Corp. Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$16.07 million, or -$0.69 per share. This compares with -$6.69 million, or -$0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, OrthoPediatrics Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.0% to $52.67 million from $37.61 million last year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$16.07 Mln. vs. -$6.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.69 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Revenue: $52.67 Mln vs. $37.61 Mln last year.

