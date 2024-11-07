OrthoPediatrics Corp. Posts Strong Q3 Results

Orthopediatrics Corp ( (KIDS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Orthopediatrics Corp presented to its investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a leading company in the pediatric orthopedics sector, dedicated to improving the lives of children with orthopedic conditions through its comprehensive range of products and services.

In its latest financial report, OrthoPediatrics Corp. announced a significant increase in its third-quarter revenue for 2024, reaching a record $54.6 million, marking a 37% growth compared to the same period last year. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance for 2024, showcasing its strong market performance and strategic initiatives.

The company’s notable financial highlights include substantial growth across all its business segments, with domestic revenue rising by 45% and international revenue by 12%. Key areas such as Trauma and Deformity, Scoliosis, and Sports Medicine/Other also witnessed impressive gains. Additionally, the launch of the Enabling Technologies Division is set to explore new markets and specialties beyond traditional orthopedics.

Despite reporting a net loss of $7.9 million for the quarter, OrthoPediatrics maintains a strong gross profit margin of 73% and an increase in adjusted EBITDA to $4.0 million, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to sustain growth and profitability.

Looking ahead, OrthoPediatrics remains optimistic about its long-term prospects, with management confident in maintaining its growth trajectory while enhancing pediatric care services and expanding its market presence in the orthopedics field.

