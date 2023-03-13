Commodities
NBH

Ortholite, Novamont join forces to make recyclable sneakers' insoles

March 13, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. insole maker OrthoLite on Monday and Italian bioplastics group Novamont on Monday said they had joined forces to produce a plastic-free, fully recyclable foam material for shoe insoles.

"Ortholite has built a new technology to reduce the environmental impact of the production, Novamont has created a new material ... completely recyclable", Novamont Chief Executive Catia Bastioli told Reuters.

For Novamont, one of the world's leading bioplastics companies, it the first time it supplies its bioplastics and bio-based products to a fashion industry group.

Novamont is 35% owned by Italian energy giant Eni ENI.MI, while 65% is in the hands of private equity funds Investitori Associati and Neuberger Berman.

Ortholite, whose clients include Nike, Adidas, Asics and The North Face, said the new material can be recycled through a low-energy, advanced chemical process aimed at keeping materials in use or turn them into compost.

The group added that the recycling would require collaborating with footwear brands or waste management companies to recoup insoles when people ditch their old shoes.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.