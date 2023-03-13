Ortholite, Novamont join forces to make recyclable sneakers' insoles

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. insole maker OrthoLite on Monday and Italian bioplastics group Novamont on Monday said they had joined forces to produce a plastic-free, fully recyclable foam material for shoe insoles.

"Ortholite has built a new technology to reduce the environmental impact of the production, Novamont has created a new material ... completely recyclable", Novamont Chief Executive Catia Bastioli told Reuters.

For Novamont, one of the world's leading bioplastics companies, it the first time it supplies its bioplastics and bio-based products to a fashion industry group.

Novamont is 35% owned by Italian energy giant Eni ENI.MI, while 65% is in the hands of private equity funds Investitori Associati and Neuberger Berman.

Ortholite, whose clients include Nike, Adidas, Asics and The North Face, said the new material can be recycled through a low-energy, advanced chemical process aimed at keeping materials in use or turn them into compost.

The group added that the recycling would require collaborating with footwear brands or waste management companies to recoup insoles when people ditch their old shoes.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za)

