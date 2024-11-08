News & Insights

Stocks

Orthofix price target raised to $22 from $20 at Roth MKM

November 08, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Orthofix (OFIX) to $22 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company has also reiterated its 204 guidance and introduced 2027 targets, which include 6-7% growth and mid-teens adjusted EBITDA margin, and refinanced its debt, removing any overhang related to dilutive raises, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OFIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OFIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.