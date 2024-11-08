Orthofix price target raised to $22 from $20 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Orthofix (OFIX) to $22 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company has also reiterated its 204 guidance and introduced 2027 targets, which include 6-7% growth and mid-teens adjusted EBITDA margin, and refinanced its debt, removing any overhang related to dilutive raises, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

