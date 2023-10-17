Orthofix (OFIX) Secures FDA 510k Clearance for OsteoCove Graft

Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX recently gained FDA 510k clearance for its advanced bioactive synthetic graft, OsteoCove. Following the approval, the company announced the full commercial launch of the same.

The latest development significantly strengthens Orthofix’s biologics portfolio of the Global Spine segment and builds on its mission to deliver best-in-class products to every major bone-grafting category.

More on OsteoCove

The company recognizes OsteoCove as a prime example of leveraging its strengths in product development in combination with its vertically integrated manufacturing expertise. Available in both a putty and strip configuration, OsteoCove was carefully formulated to provide superior bone-forming capabilities with best-in-class handling characteristics for a wide range of spine and orthopedic procedural applications.



The product is made of biphasic ceramic granules comprised of β-tricalcium phosphate and hydroxyapatite combined with type-I bovine collagen. OsteoCove features a specialized granule surface topography designed to elicit a bone-forming response, as demonstrated by its ability to grow bones in a challenging muscle pouch model. This specialized surface chemistry and microporosity are shown to promote superior bone formation compared to other commercially available advanced synthetic grafts.

News in Detail

Orthofix’s spokesperson said that they have used the same disciplined R&D approach in creating the OsteoCove graft, which they have historically taken with respect to the internally processed demineralized bone matrix solutions. The company continues to deliver on its commitment to provide surgeons with a comprehensive offering of biologic solutions to meet their patients’ needs.

OsteoCove’s introduction is expected to generate strong growth in the large synthetic bone graft market segment, which challenges the performance expectations of typical synthetic bone graft substitutes.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global bone graft and substitute market was valued at $2.80 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% by 2030.

Other Highlights Within the Global Spine Segment

In August 2023, OFIX announced the full commercial launch and successful completion of the first cases in the United States with the 7D FLASH Navigation System Percutaneous Module 2.0. The launch expands the clinical functionality and utility of the 7D FLASH Navigation System by providing surgeons with a fully integrated procedural solution for Minimally Invasive Surgery, including implant planning and an expanded offering of navigated tools.

In June 2023, Orthofix made the full commercial availability of the WaveForm A interbody for Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion procedures. The system integrates the most advanced technologies into the company’s surgical sets, minimizing the need for multiple instrument sets during the procedure.

Price Performance

Over the past year, Orthofix shares have decreased 18.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 1.9%.

